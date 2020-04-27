Lincoln National Corp Sells 168 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.17.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $82.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

