Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,324 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 57.8% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 117.1% in the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $167.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.01. The stock has a market cap of $326.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

