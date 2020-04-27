Lincoln National Corp Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,046 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,110,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 208,158 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,053,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,472,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,513,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 771,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $47.69 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.67. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.84.

