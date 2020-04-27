Lincoln National Corp Purchases 664 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX opened at $60.53 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $40.04 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Phillips 66 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.93.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

