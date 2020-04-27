Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,362 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $113.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 31,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $3,959,886.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,437,928.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 359,039 shares of company stock valued at $44,879,577. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.