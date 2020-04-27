Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,321 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:BJUL) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 26.80% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BJUL. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,740,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 195,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000.

BJUL opened at $25.40 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

