Lincoln National Corp Purchases 1,028 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 53.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO opened at $264.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average of $289.75. Broadcom Inc has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Loop Capital upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.