Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,609,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,923,000 after acquiring an additional 793,883 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,539,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,124,000 after purchasing an additional 484,968 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,623,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,105,000 after purchasing an additional 288,673 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,893,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,626,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,053,000 after purchasing an additional 545,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $47.39 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day moving average of $55.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

