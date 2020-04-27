Lincoln National Corp Has $990,000 Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 260.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $60.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.