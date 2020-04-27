Lincoln National Corp Has $978,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.