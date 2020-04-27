Lincoln National Corp Has $948,000 Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,905,411,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,037,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,089,000 after buying an additional 520,194 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Clorox by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,049,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,289,000 after buying an additional 397,930 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Argus raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.50.

Clorox stock opened at $190.65 on Monday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.12 and a 52 week high of $214.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 67.09%.

In related news, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total transaction of $345,483.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,868.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock valued at $43,218,097 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

