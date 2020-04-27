Lincoln National Corp Has $704,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Square were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Square by 114.5% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,914,870.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $389,587.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,569,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,135. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SQ stock opened at $62.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50 and a beta of 2.82. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $87.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

