Lincoln National Corp Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $77.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.11. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.