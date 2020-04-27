Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,303 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned about 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSIE. Capital One National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,778,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 212,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 34,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2,859.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 132,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 127,855 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,932,000.

Shares of GSIE stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0719 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

