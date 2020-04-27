Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $655,333,000 after acquiring an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,994,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after buying an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after buying an additional 375,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $725.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $578.55 and its 200 day moving average is $493.59. Tesla Inc has a twelve month low of $176.99 and a twelve month high of $968.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.93, for a total value of $3,567,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,285,723.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total transaction of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock worth $74,677,727. 24.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

