Lincoln National Corp Decreases Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

