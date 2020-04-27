Lincoln National Corp Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 37,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 42,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

NVS stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.20 and its 200 day moving average is $89.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

