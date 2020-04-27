Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $141.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.70. The stock has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.70.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

