Lincoln National Corp Acquires New Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Separately, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Shares of PMAR stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49.

