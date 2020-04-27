Lincoln National Corp Acquires 906 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,287,000. ING Groep NV raised its stake in General Dynamics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 11,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,206,000. Finally, Apexium Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $129.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a 200-day moving average of $168.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

