Lincoln National Corp Acquires 531 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 276.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

Shares of CVX opened at $87.01 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $127.00. The company has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,975.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

