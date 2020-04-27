Lincoln National Corp Acquires 487 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Target by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in Target by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $107.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average of $113.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

