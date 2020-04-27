Lincoln National Corp Acquires 35 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after acquiring an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,276.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market cap of $877.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,186.85 and its 200 day moving average is $1,315.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,635.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,471.37.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

