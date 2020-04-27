Lincoln National Corp Acquires 233 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $268.17 on Monday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cfra downgraded Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

