Lincoln National Corp Acquires 11,315 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 80.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Kroger were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,713,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,305,000 after buying an additional 11,052,918 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $243,211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,072,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,016,000 after buying an additional 4,627,100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,052,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,408,000 after buying an additional 2,013,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55,800.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,803,000 after buying an additional 933,544 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total value of $263,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock worth $615,796. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KR stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.41. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.09%.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kroger from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.62.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

