Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln Educational is a leading and diversified for-profit provider of a career-oriented post-secondary education headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey. It offers recent high school graduates and working adults degree and diploma programs in four principal areas of study: automotive technology, allied health (which includes programs for medical administrative assistants, medical assistants, pharmacy technicians and massage therapists), skilled trades and business and information technology. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LINC. ValuEngine cut Lincoln Educational Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

LINC opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 million, a P/E ratio of 60.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $73.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 302,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades; Healthcare and Other Professions; and Transitional.

