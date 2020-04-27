Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limestone Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. It offers checking and saving accounts, lines of credit, credit and debit cards, online banking, agricultural lending and treasury management services. Limestone Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Porter Bancorp Inc., is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Limestone Bancorp alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limestone Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. Limestone Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $18.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director W Glenn Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $69,400.00. Also, Director Kevin James Kooman bought 20,000 shares of Limestone Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $184,200.00. Insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $328,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Salzhauer Michael bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $540,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 233,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 344,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 28,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.