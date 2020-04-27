Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keller Group (LON:KLR)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Keller Group (LON:KLR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KLR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Keller Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 720 ($9.47).

Shares of Keller Group stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 584.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 667.79. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 419.03 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 898.61 ($11.82). The firm has a market cap of $433.24 million and a P/E ratio of 20.24.

Keller Group (LON:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 81.30 ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 82.40 ($1.08) by GBX (1.10) (($0.01)). On average, equities analysts forecast that Keller Group will post 9847.0000212 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 27.40 ($0.36) per share. This represents a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Keller Group’s payout ratio is 1.28%.

In other news, insider Kerry Porritt purchased 623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.46) per share, with a total value of £4,952.85 ($6,515.19).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

