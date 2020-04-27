Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLE. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 922.80 ($12.14).

Shares of GLE stock opened at GBX 704 ($9.26) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 828.72. MJ Gleeson has a 1-year low of GBX 512 ($6.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $408.80 million and a PE ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.0001877 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Coppel acquired 6,500 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($51,302.29).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

