Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Bodycote (LON:BOY)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a report published on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOY. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.47) target price (down previously from GBX 800 ($10.52)) on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bodycote to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 695 ($9.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Bodycote to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bodycote from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 711.07 ($9.35).

LON BOY opened at GBX 557.50 ($7.33) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 565.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 774. Bodycote has a twelve month low of GBX 378.40 ($4.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 975 ($12.83). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.65%.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

