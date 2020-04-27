Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LGEN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 316 ($4.16) to GBX 305 ($4.01) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 284 ($3.74) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.17) target price (down from GBX 230 ($3.03)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 248.89 ($3.27).

Legal & General Group stock opened at GBX 185.75 ($2.44) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 194.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 265.29. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a one year high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05.

In other news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 307 ($4.04) per share, with a total value of £1,857.35 ($2,443.24). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.30) per share, for a total transaction of £1,643.25 ($2,161.60). Insiders have bought 10,349 shares of company stock worth $2,656,965 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

