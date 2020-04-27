Ledyard National Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,268 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $182.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $162.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

