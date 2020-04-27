Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,591 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T stock opened at $29.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $211.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.