Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LAUR. Citigroup upped their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Laureate Education from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LAUR opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 37,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,710,000 after buying an additional 177,887 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,377,000. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.