Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $19.69 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.63.

In related news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $1,876,941.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

