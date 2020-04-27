Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,637 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.5% of Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.61.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $174.55 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1,303.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

