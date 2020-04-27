Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 152 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,461.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,890.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

