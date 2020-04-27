Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LAKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Industries has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.50.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.64 million, a P/E ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lakeland Industries news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 394,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,526,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 76,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

