L Brands’ (LB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.
Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.
About L Brands
L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.
