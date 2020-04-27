L Brands’ (LB) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on LB. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine downgraded L Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.83.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LB opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.20. L Brands has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that L Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 127.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 1,767.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L Brands by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.