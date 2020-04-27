L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,423 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in L Brands were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,414,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of L Brands by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,030,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L Brands from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on L Brands from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NYSE:LB opened at $10.31 on Monday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $28.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L Brands Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

