Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

KNSL has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.25.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $103.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $70.41 and a 12-month high of $132.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.57.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 20.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

