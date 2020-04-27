Key Tronic (KTCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.12-0.17 EPS.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $116.72 million during the quarter.

Shares of Key Tronic stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $36.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.04. Key Tronic has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.99.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Key Tronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

