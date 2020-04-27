Kellogg (NYSE:K) Holdings Cut by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Cahillane bought 16,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.33 per share, with a total value of $1,098,197.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,411.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $6,398,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,010,000 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kellogg from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

NYSE:K opened at $64.10 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.55. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

