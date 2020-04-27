Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Kadant had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Kadant’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kadant alerts:

KAI stock opened at $77.51 on Monday. Kadant has a 52 week low of $52.71 and a 52 week high of $114.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Kadant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Kadant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.02.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.