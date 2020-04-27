K&S (ETR:SDF) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SDF. UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.20 ($6.05) price objective on K&S and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.72 ($8.98).

Shares of SDF stock opened at €5.62 ($6.53) on Friday. K&S has a 1-year low of €4.50 ($5.23) and a 1-year high of €18.40 ($21.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

