Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jumia Technologies AG provides e-commerce services. The Company offers products, which includes dresses, leggings, skirts, polo shirts, belts, watches, sunglasses, health products, beauty products and a range of products for children, among others. Jumia Technologies AG is based in Berlin, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. Jumia Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

