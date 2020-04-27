JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 8th Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 3.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 329,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $227,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

