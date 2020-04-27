JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to post $27.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.20 billion and the lowest is $27.05 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. posted sales of $28.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will report full year sales of $110.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.07 billion to $112.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $109.23 billion to $115.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.56.

Shares of JPM opened at $90.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $272.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 34,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.