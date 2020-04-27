JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Spectris (LON:SXS) Price Target to GBX 2,350

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,175 ($28.61) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 8.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,320 ($43.67) to GBX 2,940 ($38.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,577.73 ($33.91).

Get Spectris alerts:

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,578 ($33.91) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.17. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,058 ($27.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,072 ($40.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,411.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,636.66.

Spectris (LON:SXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 168 ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 163.20 ($2.15) by GBX 4.80 ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spectris will post 17767.8750873 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,988 ($39.31) per share, for a total transaction of £69,978.96 ($92,053.35). Also, insider Andrew Heath acquired 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,298 ($30.23) per share, for a total transaction of £25,025.22 ($32,919.26).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.