Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,332,559.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,625.00 target price (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 target price (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,390.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,890.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

